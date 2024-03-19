Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2024, marking the Persian New Year, know history significance and more
Google's m featured a vibrant Doodle to commemorate Nowruz 2024, the Persian New Year. The intricate design showcased elements of Persian culture, including floral patterns, calligraphy, and symbolic items like the Haft-sin table, representing rebirth and prosperity.
On March 19, 2024, Google's homepage featured a vibrant and festive Doodle to commemorate Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Nowruz, which means "new day" in Persian, is an ancient Iranian festival celebrated on the vernal equinox, marking the beginning of spring.
