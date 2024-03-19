Google's m featured a vibrant Doodle to commemorate Nowruz 2024, the Persian New Year. The intricate design showcased elements of Persian culture, including floral patterns, calligraphy, and symbolic items like the Haft-sin table, representing rebirth and prosperity.

On March 19, 2024, Google's homepage featured a vibrant and festive Doodle to commemorate Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Nowruz, which means "new day" in Persian, is an ancient Iranian festival celebrated on the vernal equinox, marking the beginning of spring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the vernal equinox, Earth's axis is neither tilted towards nor away from the sun. This symmetrical position of the earth leads to almost the same amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. While also marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a time of natural renewal and rebirth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Doodle's intricate design showcased elements of Persian culture, including colorful floral patterns, traditional calligraphy, and symbolic items like the Haft-sin table. This table is adorned with seven items starting with the Persian letter "sin," representing concepts such as rebirth, health, and prosperity.

Nowruz History Nowruz has been celebrated for over 3,000 years, originating in ancient Persia (modern-day Iran) and spreading to neighboring countries like Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. It is deeply rooted in the rich cultural heritage of the Iranian plateau and is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival is marked by various traditions, including spring cleaning, visiting family and friends, exchanging gifts, and enjoying traditional dishes like sabzi polo (herbed rice) and fish. Families also partake in the Haft-sin ritual, setting up the Haft-sin table with symbolic items like sprouts, vinegar, apples, and garlic.

Nowruz is a time for renewal, hope, and unity, transcending religious and cultural boundaries. As the world welcomes the new year, Google's Doodle serves as a delightful reminder of the enduring legacy of this ancient celebration.

Over time, it spread to other countries along the Silk Road trade routes. Today, it's celebrated by people of many different religions and ethnicities across Central Asia, the Middle East, and even some parts of the Balkans.

