Google Doodle celebrates Scoubidou, the colourful French craft with a rich history

Originally gaining traction among French schoolchildren in the mid-20th century, scoubidou became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its simplicity and versatility.

Updated12 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
This handcrafted Doodle honorsscoubidous, a French thread knotting craft that originated in the 1950s and enjoyed a global revival in the 2000s.
Google’s latest Doodle celebrates the colourful and creative world of scoubidou, a French craft that became popular in the 1950s and experienced a resurgence in the early 2000s. Scoubidou involves the art of knotting and weaving brightly coloured plastic threads to create intricate designs and accessories, including bracelets, keychains, and decorative items.

"This handcrafted Doodle honorsscoubidous, a French thread knotting craft that originated in the 1950s and enjoyed a global revival in the 2000s," said, the caption below the Google Doodle.

Originally gaining traction among French schoolchildren in the mid-20th century, scoubidou became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its simplicity and versatility. The technique involves using a variety of knotting styles, from basic twists and loops to more complex braids, which allow crafters to produce unique and personalized creations.

Though its popularity waned for a few decades, scoubidou saw a revival in the 2000s, coinciding with the DIY craft movement that encouraged hands-on creativity. During this period, the craft gained a new generation of enthusiasts around the world, particularly in schools and summer camps, where kids would often exchange handmade scoubidou keychains and bracelets as tokens of friendship.

The Doodle honoring scoubidou not only highlights the craft’s vibrant history but also serves as a reminder of the joy of simple, tactile creation in an increasingly digital world. The featured design reflects the playful and imaginative spirit of scoubidou, with its colourful, knotted threads representing the charm and creativity of this timeless hobby.

While scoubidou may seem like a small and simple craft, it has held a special place in the hearts of those who practice it, becoming a symbol of both nostalgia and artistic expression for generations.

A Symbol of Creativity and Connection

Scoubidou’s enduring charm lies in its ability to foster creativity, dexterity, and community, making it a beloved craft that has bridged generations and cultures for over 70 years.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
