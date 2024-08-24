Google Doodle celebrates Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day amid ongoing conflict with Russia

Google Doodle today, on August 24, is celebrating Ukraine's Independence Day . The doodle shows Ukraine's bicolor flag where the yellow represents wheat fields and blue represents sky.

On this day, Ukraine's Parliament adopted The Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine and the country became a sovereign democracy in 1991.

“The 33rd anniversary of independence recognizes the resilience of the Ukrainian people and acknowledges all those who made sacrifices for the nation in the past and present,” Google posted.

“ The flag represents Ukraine’s vast, golden fields of wheat with a blue sky overhead and was flown during the Ukrainian War of Independence,” it said.

On this day, Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union almost 33 years ago. Ukraine was under many different groups over hundreds of years. Around 1700s most of the land in Ukraine became a part of the Russian Empire. In 1917, even though the Russian Revolution ended the Russian Empire, Ukraine was still a part of Russia and had become a part of Soviet Union by 1922.

In 1991, the Soviet Union broke apart and Ukraine became independent. In 2022, the border tensions escalated and Russia attacked Ukraine to claim its stake in the country.

In a recent visit to Ukraine, PM Modi highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy in order to end the war. India also showed its interest to play the role of a peacemaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made his historic visit to Ukraine after ending two-day visit to Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited PM Modi to Ukraine. This marks first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine after the country became independent in 1991.