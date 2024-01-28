Google Doodle celebrates voting day for the Finland's Presidential election

Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the Finland Presidential election 2024. The doodle showed a voting ballot with a Finland flag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finland Presidential election On 28 January, Finland is holding a presidential election to lead the country in its new role by joining the Western military alliance NATO last April in response to neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland election frontrunners There are three candidates contesting-Alexander Stubb of the centre-right National Coalition Party, liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto and Finns Party's Jussi Halla-aho. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responsibilities of Finland's President Finland's president leads foreign and security policy and represents the country at NATO's meetings.

The president also acts as commander-in-chief of the Finnish Defence Forces, deciding on any significant changes in military preparedness.

The president appoints and discharges ministers, some high-ranking civil servants, and Supreme Court judges. At the prime minister's request, the president can, if justified, order an early parliamentary election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How is the Finnish President elected? The president, who must be a native-born Finnish citizen, is directly elected by universal suffrage for a six-year term.

To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of ballots cast. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote on Sunday, a second-round run-off will be held on February 11 between the top two candidates.

Since swapping from an electoral college to a direct popular vote in 1994, no president may be elected for more than two consecutive terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Presidential candidates are nominated either by registered political parties or by constituency associations established by 20,000 people entitled to vote.

Finland Presidential Election Result Results from advance voting will be confirmed soon after polls close on Sunday.

Full results are expected as the vote count progresses. On 30 January, the first-round results will be officially confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!