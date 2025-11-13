Google Doodle features DNA: Why the double helix is in spotlight today?

Google featured a special doodle on Thursday (13 November) celebrating the molecule that holds the very blueprint of life — deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA. Today's Google Doodle turns the spotlight on the double helix, marking a special occasion in the world of biology.

This is the tech giant's tribute to one of the most frequently searched topics in biology on its search engine. Searches for DNA peak annually during the school year, particularly in February each year, according to Google Trends.

The Google Doodle on ‘Learning about DNA’ was launched on 10 September 2025 in the United States.

What does the Google Doodle show today? In India, the ‘Learning about DNA’ Doodle appeared for users on 13 November. To view it, simply visit Google's homepage.

According to Google, this ‘Back to School’ Doodle dives into deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, which is a molecular polymer that carries the genetic instructions for growth, reproduction, and function for all living organisms. It consists of two chains that coil together to form a double helix. Put simply, it’s the genetic code that makes each individual unique.

No individual artist has been credited for the creation of the DNA doodle.

The story behind Google Doodle Perfectly timed with the academic calendar, the DNA Google Doodle aims to celebrate the time more and more students are searching for this biology topic.

Even though clicking on the Doodle usually takes the user to the Google search results for the topic, in this case, ‘DNA,’ this time it is a bit different. Once a person clicks on the DNA Doodle, they will be directed to Google’s artificial intelligence–powered search, AI Mode, prefilled with a prompt: “I remember DNA has A, T, C, and G… but who decides which ones go where? How does the sequence get set, and what happens if something goes out of order? What’s a memory device I can use on an upcoming test?”

