Google Doodle marks Republic Day 2026 with ISRO themed illustration

Google celebrated India's 77th Republic Day with a special Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) themed doodle, marking a successful year of India's space agency. These include ISRO missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan.

The Google Doodle for Republic Day 2026 showcases stalletiles, orbits, and other space-centric elements woven into the letters of ‘GOOGLE’. The tech giant, however, has not elaborated on its doodle for the day.

Check out Google's Doodle for Republic Day 2026:

Google Doodle for India's 77th Republic Day

The space agency is also planning multiple satellite launches for 2026. On Saturday, ISRO chief V Narayanan said, “We are planning to send a lot of satellites this year. A lot of work is going on.”

How did Google mark Republic Day 2025? Google's Doodle for Republic Day 2025 was a colourful wildlife-themed illustration, created by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre.

It featured different animals representing various regions of India, such as a peacock in flight, a crocodile, a snow leopard dressed in traditional Ladakhi attire, a tiger sporting a dhoti-kurta while playing a musical instrument, and an antelope carrying a ceremonial staff.

Google Doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day with wildlife-themed illustration

Why is Republic Day celebrated? Republic Day, celebrated in India on January 26, marks the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950.

Republic Day holds great significance because although India gained independence on 15 August 1947, it was still governed by British-era laws.

However, on 26 January 1950, the Government of India Act was replaced by the Indian Constitution, officially making India a sovereign and democratic republic.

This date was chosen to honour Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence) declared by Indian leaders on 26 January 1930.

Republic Day represents democracy, equality and justice, freedom, and unity in diversity.

Is it the 77th or 78th Republic Day? This year, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day.

About the 77th Republic Day parade President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26.

The parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is all set to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements.

It will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

This year, a total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

About Google Doodles Google’s first Doodle was created in 1998 as a simple out-of-office message. It showed that the founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were attending the Burning Man festival.

In the 28 years since then, Doodles have evolved into a global art form that celebrates important people, cultures, history and events. Google has now created more than 5,000 Doodles.