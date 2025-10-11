Google Doodle on Idli: Know the interesting story behind this popular South Indian dish

Google Doodle has featured India’s most loved food, idli. The Doodle is designed to resemble a banana leaf, which traditionally serves as a plate for meals in South India. The word Google is spelled out using various iconic elements of South Indian cuisine, especially those associated with idli and its accompaniments:
G: Formed by a pile of white granular food, possibly representing semolina or rice grains.
O (first): A small bowl holding a white preparation, possibly upma.
O (second): An idli maker tray, showing the moulds where the steamed cakes are cooked.
G (second): Formed by three round, white pieces of idli, the staple steamed rice cake.
L: Constructed using three idlis and one medu vada (the savoury, doughnut-shaped fritter).
E: Formed by side dishes and a main item:
The top horizontal bar is a bowl of red chutney.
The middle bar is a bowl of sambar (a lentil and vegetable stew).
The curve is a piece of dosa or uttapam, another popular crepe-like dish.
Food historians trace the origins of idli to Indonesia, a region with a rich tradition of fermented foods. The concept of steamed idli made its way to India between 800–1200 CE. Linguistic and historical references further trace its evolution:
The Kannada work of 920 AD mentions “Iddalige,” indicating a dish made from urad dal batter.
The Sanskrit text Manasollasa (1130 AD) refers to “Iddarika,” describing a similar preparation.
In the 17th century, Tamil literature used the term “Itali” for idli.
These references highlight that idli has historically been made with rice and urad dal, using a long fermentation process, and steamed to achieve its signature fluffiness.
World Idli Day was introduced by Eniyavan, a renowned idli caterer from Chennai. In 2015, he celebrated the occasion by creating 1,328 varieties of idlis. The celebration also featured a giant 44-kilogram idli, ceremoniously cut by a bureaucrat to mark 30 March as World Idli Day.
The traditional idli recipe involves:
Soaking four parts uncooked rice and one part whole white lentil (urad dal) separately for 4–6 hours or overnight.
Grinding both into a coarse paste and combining them.
Allowing the mixture to ferment overnight.
Pouring the fermented batter into greased idli moulds and steaming for 10–25 minutes until cooked.
Idlis are traditionally served with sambar and coconut chutney.