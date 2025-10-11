Google Doodle on Idli: Know the interesting story behind this popular South Indian dish

Google Doodle has featured India’s most loved food, idli. The Doodle is designed to resemble a banana leaf, which traditionally serves as a plate for meals in South India. The word Google is spelled out using various iconic elements of South Indian cuisine, especially those associated with idli and its accompaniments:

G: Formed by a pile of white granular food, possibly representing semolina or rice grains.

O (first): A small bowl holding a white preparation, possibly upma.

O (second): An idli maker tray, showing the moulds where the steamed cakes are cooked.

G (second): Formed by three round, white pieces of idli, the staple steamed rice cake.

L: Constructed using three idlis and one medu vada (the savoury, doughnut-shaped fritter).

E: Formed by side dishes and a main item:

The top horizontal bar is a bowl of red chutney.

The middle bar is a bowl of sambar (a lentil and vegetable stew).

The curve is a piece of dosa or uttapam, another popular crepe-like dish.

Idlis are traditionally served with sambar and coconut chutney.

Interesting Facts About Idli Origins of Idli Food historians trace the origins of idli to Indonesia, a region with a rich tradition of fermented foods. The concept of steamed idli made its way to India between 800–1200 CE. Linguistic and historical references further trace its evolution:

The Kannada work of 920 AD mentions “Iddalige,” indicating a dish made from urad dal batter.

The Sanskrit text Manasollasa (1130 AD) refers to “Iddarika,” describing a similar preparation.

In the 17th century, Tamil literature used the term “Itali” for idli.

These references highlight that idli has historically been made with rice and urad dal, using a long fermentation process, and steamed to achieve its signature fluffiness.

The Birth of World Idli Day World Idli Day was introduced by Eniyavan, a renowned idli caterer from Chennai. In 2015, he celebrated the occasion by creating 1,328 varieties of idlis. The celebration also featured a giant 44-kilogram idli, ceremoniously cut by a bureaucrat to mark 30 March as World Idli Day.

How to Make Idli The traditional idli recipe involves:

Soaking four parts uncooked rice and one part whole white lentil (urad dal) separately for 4–6 hours or overnight.

Grinding both into a coarse paste and combining them.

Allowing the mixture to ferment overnight.

Pouring the fermented batter into greased idli moulds and steaming for 10–25 minutes until cooked.