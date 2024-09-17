Google Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, Scottish musician, producer, DJ on her birthday

  • This video Doodle celebrates the birthday of Scottish musician, producer, and DJ Sophie Xeon, who is remembered for her acclaimed experimental pop and electronic music, as per Google

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Google Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, Scottish musician, producer, DJ on her birthday
Google Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, Scottish musician, producer, DJ on her birthday

This Google Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, the Scottish musician, producer, and DJ, on what would have been her birthday on September 17.

Also Read | Top events today: Arvind Kejriwal to resign; PM Modi in Odisha; and more

Why is Sophie Xeon celebrated?

Sophie Xeon is celebrated for her innovative contributions to experimental pop and electronic music. Known for pushing the boundaries of sound, Sophie’s work left a lasting impact on the music industry, earning her widespread acclaim.

Also Read | India News Today Live Updates on : Top events today: Arvind Kejriwal to resign; PM Modi turns 74; Byju’s insolvency plea; and more

Xeon's legacy

Throughout her career, Sophie’s unique approach to music blended sharp, futuristic beats with emotional depth, creating a genre-defying sound that captivated listeners around the world. She collaborated with numerous artists, continuously redefining pop and electronic music with her bold, avant-garde productions.

Xeon's influence

Xeon's influence continues to inspire musicians and fans alike, even after her untimely passing. Her innovative style, fearless approach to art, and passion for breaking the mould continue to resonate in today’s music scene.

This special Doodle celebrates Sophie Xeon’s remarkable legacy, commemorating a true pioneer whose work transcended genres and expectations.

Also Read | Trending News Today Live Updates on : Google Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, Scottish musician, producer, DJ on her birthday

“This video Doodle celebrates the birthday of Scottish musician, producer, and DJ Sophie Xeon, who is remembered for her acclaimed experimental pop and electronic music,” the caption below Doodle said.

Xeon's Impact on Gender and Identity in Music 

Beyond her musical innovation, Sophie was also a powerful voice in challenging traditional norms of gender and identity. Coming out as transgender, she openly discussed the fluidity of identity and the freedom of self-expression, themes that deeply influenced her music and visuals. Sophie's unapologetic approach to both her art and identity encouraged fans and fellow artists to explore their own sense of self, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse music industry. Her legacy remains a beacon for those looking to break free from societal expectations.

A pioneer of hyperpop Xeon

Often credited with helping to pioneer the hyperpop genre, had a transformative impact on the music industry. Her productions blurred the boundaries between mainstream pop and experimental electronic music. By embracing synthetic, industrial sounds alongside heartfelt vocals, Sophie created a style that felt both futuristic and deeply human. Tracks like “Immaterial” and “Faceshopping” showcased her ability to make art that was both sonically aggressive and emotionally evocative, a contrast that resonated with listeners across the globe. Her sound influenced countless artists and set the stage for the rise of hyperpop, a genre that continues to evolve today. Sophie's collaborations with artists like Charli XCX and Madonna further highlighted her versatility, pushing pop music into uncharted territories.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle pays tribute to Sophie Xeon, Scottish musician, producer, DJ on her birthday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.000.00
      Chennai
      73,260.000.00
      Delhi
      75,415.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue