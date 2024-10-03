Google Doodle Today: The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 kicked off in Bangladesh on October 2, featuring ten teams in two groups. Australia aims for a seventh title while the tournament was relocated to the UAE amid political turmoil. Matches will take place in Sharjah and Dubai, ending October 20.

Google Doodle Today: To celebrate women's power on the cricket field, Google dedicated today's search engine logo to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 participants.

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates and will be participated in by ten teams from around the world.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played into two groups of five for the group stage. After a series of matches, the top two teams from both Group A and Group B will advance to the knockout stage semi-finals.

The winning teams of semi-final matches will compete against each other, and the winner will lift the trophy. So far, Australia has remained one of the strongest teams in the Women's T20 World Cup championship.

Reigning champions Australia aim to add another feather to their cap and win the trophy for the seventh time. Several new teams, including Scotland, will participate in the tournament for the first time.

Google Doodle Today The Google doodle, dedicated to Women's T20 World Cup 2024 championship, became active on 3 October 2024. The creative alteration to the search engine logo will be visible in 5-6 countries including, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Australia, Scotland, and New Zealand.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Earlier, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was set to take place in Bangladesh; however, the tournament location was shifted to the UAE after the country underwent massive political turmoil.

Now, all the 23 matches of the international cricket tournament will be played across Sharjah and Dubai. The final is on Oct. 20.

However, Bangladesh retains the hosting rights and it kicked off the 10-team tournament on Thursday, 2 October. Pakistan is set to compete against Sri Lanka in evening.