Google Doodle Today celebrates National Belgium Day

Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle National Day in Belgium. It is a public holiday in the country that recognizes the nation's progress and prosperity, and commemorates its independence with grand festivities throughout the country.

As per Google Doodle, on this day in 1831, Leopold I took the constitutional oath, to become the first king of Belgium.

The Belgian royal family kick starts the National Belgium Day, with a parade at the Place Royale in Brussels. The King of the Belgians, members of the royal family, and high-ranking government officials attend the parade showcased by the Belgian Armed Forces and other security forces.

"Happy National Day, Belgium!" said Google Doodle in its description.

Speaking about the celebrations, Google Doodle said that the historic day is recounted in numerous ways. Citizens can watch impressive folklore performances and musical concerts.

At midnight, breathtaking fireworks takes the centre stage, as it illuminates the sky. This marks the end of the celebrations, said Google.

Belgium's national flag has three colours: black, yellow and red. “These are the colours of the heraldry of the Duke of Brabant: a yellow lion, with red claws and a red tongue on a black background," noted Google Doodle.

Today, the colours are represented in three vertical stripes," noted the tech giant in its description.



