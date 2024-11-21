Google Doodle Today: Celebrate November’s Half Moon with this fun interacting game

Google's doodle for November 21 is an interactive game which requires participants to match different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Before the game, users will get a brief intro about November's Half Moon phase and its importance.

How to play Google Doodle game?

In this game, users are required to play against the moon to test their knowledge of the lunar cycle. After a brief intro about the game, users will be asked to pair different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Successful pairing will enable participants to win additional points. Users have to cross three levels to win the game. The Google Doodle has also hinted that winners may also be rewarded with a gift. They can also unlock November's four new wildcards by playing through nine new boards.