Google Doodle Today: November's Half Moon cycle will conclude on Friday. To celebrate the monthly lunar cycle of Earth's only natural satellite, Google has introduced a fun interactive game for its users.
Google's doodle for November 21 is an interactive game which requires participants to match different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Before the game, users will get a brief intro about November's Half Moon phase and its importance.
About Google Doodle on November's Half Moon
November's final Half Moon cycle will conclude tomorrow, to generate interest among users about lunar cycle, Google Doodle has brought an interactive game for its users.
How to play Google Doodle game?
In this game, users are required to play against the moon to test their knowledge of the lunar cycle. After a brief intro about the game, users will be asked to pair different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Successful pairing will enable participants to win additional points. Users have to cross three levels to win the game. The Google Doodle has also hinted that winners may also be rewarded with a gift. They can also unlock November's four new wildcards by playing through nine new boards.