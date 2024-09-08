Google Doodle today celebrates 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony with animated artwork

Google Doodle is celebrating the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony worldwide today on September 8, with animated artwork that depicts birds on a winners podium with audience cheering them on. And in Latvia, today's Google Doodle is about Father's Day.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated8 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Google Doodle today celebrates the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony on September 8 to be held at the Stade de France.
Google Doodle today celebrates the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony on September 8 to be held at the Stade de France.

Google Doodle today, September 8, is celebrating the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony worldwide with animated artwork depicting different birds on a winners' podium celebrating their medals and a birdie audience cheering them on. Further, in Latvia (Europe), today's Google Doodle acknowledges Father's Day in the country.

Summer Olympics Concludes

As per the official website, this animated doodle celebrates the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympics, with its key themes being the 2024 Paris Paralympics and the Summer Games. It appears worldwide.

"It’s time to bid the Paris Games adieu! Today’s Doodle celebrates the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, where top athletes competed in wheelchair fencing at the Grand Palais, rode horses at the Palace of Versailles, power lifted at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, and more," the official site stated.

The final ceremony takes place at France’s national stadium, the Stade de France.

After the flag-bearing athlete parade, Paris will officially pass the baton to Los Angeles, the host of the next Paralympic Summer Games in 2028. Congratulations to all the competing athletes!

Notably, this doodle and all Paris Games artwork were created by Doodler Helene Leroux and guest artist Chris O'hara, according to the website.

Past Paralympic Doodles

Before today, on September 7, the tech giant unveiled a special doodle to celebrate the para athletes participating in the Equestrian event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The animated doodle featured a tiny bird with a helmet, that rides a horse. Meanwhile a hen acts as the referee for the game.

“Galloping for gold! Time to saddle up for the Para Equestrian events at the Château de Versailles,” further added Google in its description. Unlike the Olympics, which has three equestrian disciplines, the Para games have only one, which is dressage. Both the rider and the horse are judged in this event.

Throughout the Paralympics, Google Doodle has honoured various events and para-athletes across disciplines and sports for their performances.

Latvia Father's Day

Further, in a special Doodle for the European country of Latvia, Doodle acknowledged Father's Day today.

On a trivia note, the very first Doodle was launched as an “out of office” message when company founders Larry and Sergey went on vacation, as per the site.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle today celebrates 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony with animated artwork

