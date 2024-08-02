Google Doodle Today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Love water sports? Check this latest GIF featured as logo on sailing

Published2 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Google Doodle today turned the spotlight on sailing with its latest edition of the search engine logo. This is part of its Google Doodle series honouring the Paris Olympics 2024. In the latest edition of Google Doodle, an animated bird can be seen being taken away for sailing.

The GIF featured as the Google logo on Friday showcases a dog pulling a bird's boat towards the shore. Since the inauguration of the Paris Olympics 2024, several editions of Google Doodle have honoured separate sports events of the 2024 Summer Games, including surfing, artistic gymnasts, football, etc.

Google Doodle and Paris Olympics 2024

The latest edition of Google Doodle featuring GIF on sailing can be enjoyed at Google search engine's home page or by visiting the link: https://doodles.google/doodle/paris-games-sailing/

At the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024, Google featured a GIF on its logo that provided a glimpse of the Summer Games opening ceremony. “Today’s GoogleDoodle celebrates the opening of the Summer Games in Paris! Stay tuned for weeks of fierce competition and fun Doodles!” read an X post by Google Doodles.

Google Doodle's August 2 edition is visible in more than a hundred countries worldwide, especially those participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.

About Google Doodle

Google Doodle is a spontaneous and creative addition to the Google logo. Most of these changes celebrate a range of local and international topics, from holidays and anniversaries to trailblazing individuals who have impacted culture. Doodles span a range of formats, including static illustrations, animations, slideshows, videos, and interactive games.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 began after a grand inauguration was held in France on July 26 as the iconic river Seine served as a track for the athletes' parade. The opening ceremony of Summer Games showcased France's cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage.

The spectacle started with a dreamy break from tradition as 'Parade of Nations' kicked off the proceedings in which athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats despite heavy rain, in the run-up to and during the ceremony, threatening to play spoilsport. French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the formal beginning of competitions for the next 16 days. So far, India has won three medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics, all three are bronze won in shooting.

 

