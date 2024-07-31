Google Doodle today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle

Google Doodle celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Google Doodle, today, celebrates Paris Olympics 2024 with a picture puzzle game.
Google Doodle, today, celebrates Paris Olympics 2024 with a picture puzzle game.

Google Doodle Today: Amid the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Google has launched its new edition of interactive doodle in which people can know about twenty of the most searched sports events by playing a picture puzzle game, ‘Playground Paris 2024’.

The Google Doodle features the ‘Most Searched Playground: Paris 2024’, which is an interactive icon which challenges people to find the most popular games and French icons in the picture puzzle with the help of hints.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 5

Anyone can play the interactive game by clicking on the latest edition of the Google icon, which features three birds busy decoding the puzzle related to the 2024 Summer Games.

Google Doodle Today: One of the three birds can be seen holding a less giving a glimpse of famous events of Paris Olympics 2024

About Google Doodle's latest edition celebrating 2024 Paris Olympics

Today's edition of Google Doodle features the same three birds that were at the centre of the 2024 Summer Games campaign. One of the three birds is holding a lens, which provides a glimpse of a ‘track and field’ athletic sport.

By clicking on that Google, users will be redirected to another page, on Most Searched Playground: Paris Olympics 2024, where they can play a search-and-find game featuring 20 of the most searched sports, French icons, and moments from the Games' history.

Also Read | Paris Olympics postpone triathlon because of pollution in river Seine

After beginning the game, people can also get help from the hints provided on the left of the screen. Users have to spot the hidden items listed in the tiles on the left of the screen. Little clues can also help people identify the hidden icon. Just click on the tile to get a hint for the sport. The list of most searched items includes famous sports played in and out of Games, French icons, and some Greek mythology that recalls the very early days of the Games.

Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics 2024 began with huge pomp and show thousands of athletes from across the world participated in the opening ceremony, which was held in the river Seine. The opening ceremony showcased the cultural diversity of France, the spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games here on Friday.

The spectacle started with a dreamy break from tradition as 'Parade of Nations' kicked off the proceedings in which athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats despite heavy rain, in the run-up to and during the ceremony, threatening to play spoilsport.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Spot 20 of the most searched sports in Play Ground Puzzle

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.000.00
      Chennai
      70,451.000.00
      Delhi
      69,970.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue