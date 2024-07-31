Google Doodle Today: Amid the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Google has launched its new edition of interactive doodle in which people can know about twenty of the most searched sports events by playing a picture puzzle game, ‘Playground Paris 2024’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Google Doodle features the ‘Most Searched Playground: Paris 2024’, which is an interactive icon which challenges people to find the most popular games and French icons in the picture puzzle with the help of hints.

Anyone can play the interactive game by clicking on the latest edition of the Google icon, which features three birds busy decoding the puzzle related to the 2024 Summer Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Doodle Today: One of the three birds can be seen holding a less giving a glimpse of famous events of Paris Olympics 2024

About Google Doodle's latest edition celebrating 2024 Paris Olympics Today's edition of Google Doodle features the same three birds that were at the centre of the 2024 Summer Games campaign. One of the three birds is holding a lens, which provides a glimpse of a ‘track and field’ athletic sport.

By clicking on that Google, users will be redirected to another page, on Most Searched Playground: Paris Olympics 2024, where they can play a search-and-find game featuring 20 of the most searched sports, French icons, and moments from the Games' history.

After beginning the game, people can also get help from the hints provided on the left of the screen. Users have to spot the hidden items listed in the tiles on the left of the screen. Little clues can also help people identify the hidden icon. Just click on the tile to get a hint for the sport. The list of most searched items includes famous sports played in and out of Games, French icons, and some Greek mythology that recalls the very early days of the Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paris Olympics 2024 The Paris Olympics 2024 began with huge pomp and show thousands of athletes from across the world participated in the opening ceremony, which was held in the river Seine. The opening ceremony showcased the cultural diversity of France, the spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games here on Friday.

The spectacle started with a dreamy break from tradition as 'Parade of Nations' kicked off the proceedings in which athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats despite heavy rain, in the run-up to and during the ceremony, threatening to play spoilsport.

