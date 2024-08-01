Google Doodle Today: Google dedicated the 1 August edition of the search engine logo to the spectacular surfers participating in the Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continuing with its key theme of birds being represented as athletes in previous doodles, today's Google Doodle GIF showed a bird surfing on water inside a man-made structure. However, the surfing board was replaced with a tree leave.

Today's edition of Google Doodle is visible in more than 100 countries as the surfing event continues in Paris.

Today's edition of Google Doodle is visible in more than 100 countries as the surfing event continues in Paris. The surfing events set to take place on Thursday were postponed due to unfavourable weather and stormy weather conditions at the Olympic surfing venue of Teahupo'o in Tahiti on Wednesday.

The surfing events were cancelled at the Olympic surfing venue on Wednesday after an initial call to run, with conditions still super challenging after a storm swept though the region, forcing organisers to put the event on hold.

The stormy weather followed Tahiti coast after delivering some of the best conditions ever seen for a competition for the men's round three surfing competition on Monday. However, strong winds ripped through the lineup and continued into Tuesday.

However, due to unfavourable conditions, one-and-a-half days of competition remain now, which means a finish is more likely at the weekend. Running for a half day on Wednesday would have allowed organisers to complete the competition and crown medallists on Thursday.

The surfing events will restart with women's round three action, in which Australian world champion Tyler Wright will compete against Israel's Anat Lelior before local favourite Vahine Fierro takes on countrywoman Johanne Defay in heat two.