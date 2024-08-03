Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the second day of sailing events at Paris Olympics 2024

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Google Doodle Today: Google dedicated its doodle today for the Sailing events at the Paris Olympics 2024. The tech giant said in its description that “masterful maneuvers and Marseilles Marina views,” could prove to be a win-win situation.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 8

Nethra Kumanan, and Vishnu Saravanan, would be representing India at the sailing events in the women's dinghy race, and men's Dinghy race categories respectively.

Featuring the characteristic bird that Google Doodle showcases for its doodles related to the Paris games, today's doodle portrays a dog carrying the bird together on the boat. For the second day of Sailing, the events are scheduled to start from three in the afternoon, with Men's Kite sailing at the beginning.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 7

Today's edition of Google Doodle is visible in more than 100 countries as the games continue in Paris

Paris Olympics Day 7 update

Day 7 marked a historic win for India as Lakshya Sen became the first Indian player to make the men’s singles badminton semi-finals at the Olympics. Sen defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in an edge-of-the-seat men’s singles quarter-final.

Also Read | India’s Day 7 at Olympics: Lakshya Sen seal badminton semifinal spot

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale secured third medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he won a bronze for 50m rifle 3 positions event on August 1 . Kusale got a total score of 451.4. The gold was won by China’s Yukun Liu at a score of 463.6, and Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish won silver at a score of 461.3.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals, also made a memorable performance in the 25m sports pistol, as she booked a place in the final in second spot.

 

 

