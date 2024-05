Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle celebrates the anniversary of the Accordion, which was patented on this day in 1829. The instrument's name comes from the German word "akkord," meaning chord.

The animated Doodle today is paying tribute to the free-reed instrument with bellows, known for its significant impact on a variety of music genres including pop, jazz, folk, and classical. This versatile instrument has left a lasting mark on the music world.

Speaking on the history of the accordion, Google Doodle states, “Throughout the late 1800s, manufacturers in Germany increased their accordion production due to its popularity among folk musicians across Europe."

Speaking of its feature, it stated, "Early accordions had buttons on just one side, and each of these buttons created the sound of an entire chord. Another impressive feature is that the same button could produce two chords — one when the bellows were expanding and another when the bellows were contracting."

It added that as Europeans emigrated globally, the accordion's presence in music also grew.

The Tech giant in its description further added that today the instrument can be heard in folk music, the Latino polka, the tango, cajun music, among others.

It also stated that one event where the accordion is always present is Oktoberfest, the lively festival full of carnival fun, music, and traditional clothing like Dirndl dresses and lederhosen.

“The traditional sound continues to influence German celebrations and music across the world 200 years later," Google Doodle said.

