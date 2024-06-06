Google Doodle Today: To celebrate the work of Chicana lesbian activist, feminist, and author Jeanne Córdova, Google has dedicated today's search engine logo to the key leader in LGBTQ+ rights movement in several countries, including the US, Mexico, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's Google Doodle remembered Jeanne Córdova under the month-long celebration of Pride Month. Cardova is a pioneering leader of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Who is Jeanne Córdova? Jean Cordova was born on July 18, 1948, in Germany's Bremerhaven. During her college years, she became a staunch advocate of lesbian rights. After completing her master's, she became the president of the Los Angeles chapter of the lesbian rights organization Daughters of Bilitis (DOB). She also played a key role in organizing the first West Coast Lesbian Conference in 1971. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bringing change with her writing Cordova used her powerful writing to bring change for the LGBTQ+ community and initiate change in the mindset of people of that generation. The DOB newsletter she edited evolved into The Lesbian Tide, a national record for the lesbian feminist generation. She started the Community Yellow Pages in 1981, which later transformed into the largest LGBTQ+ directory in the US. She is also known as the co-founder of the Square Peg Magazine, which was devoted to queer culture and literature.

Lesbian rights activism She devoted several years to activism and community organising for lesbian rights. She also participated in the 1978 National Lesbian Feminist Organization Conference and the campaign to defeat the 1986 California Proposition 64, which would force HIV-positive people into quarantine.

After moving back to Los Angeles, Cordova returned to journalism and writing and founded The Lesbian Exploratorium with her partner Lynn Harris Ballen. The Lesbian Exploratorium was dedicated to queer art and history projects. She also co-founded several not-for-profit organisations to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. She also wrote When We Were Outlaws: A Memoir of Love and Revolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

