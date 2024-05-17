Google Doodle Today: Celebrating Norway Constitution Day, know about one of world's oldest cornerstones of democracy
Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle celebrates Norway Constitution Day 2024 to honour one of the world's oldest constitutions. Nearly two hundred years ago, the Norwegian Constituent Assembly gathered in Eidsvoll and signed the Constitution on May 17, 1814. Interestingly, Children's Day in Norway is also celebrated on the same day every year.