Google Doodle Today: Celebrating Norway Constitution Day, know about one of world's oldest cornerstones of democracy

Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle celebrates Norway Constitution Day 2024 to honour one of the world's oldest constitutions. Nearly two hundred years ago, the Norwegian Constituent Assembly gathered in Eidsvoll and signed the Constitution on May 17, 1814. Interestingly, Children's Day in Norway is also celebrated on the same day every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The day is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and joy among the people since 1836. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About today's Google Doodle To celebrate the day, Google's search engine logo has been changed to the image of the Norwegian flag. The doodle will be visible only for users from Norway on May 17.

About Norway's Constitution Norway is a parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy. According to Royal House of Norway, the King of Norway is formally the head of the state but his duties are mainly representative and ceremonial as the legislative and executive powers lie with the country’s elected bodies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The constitution was adopted in 1814, amid severe political upheaval in the country. Norway had gained independence from Denmark and entered into a union with Sweden. One of the longest surviving constitutions, it remains a symbol of national identity and pride for Norwegians.

How is Norway Constitution Day celebrated? People generally start the day with enjoying a scrumptious breakfast like eggs, fresh bread, smoked salmon, and a glass of champagne. People also remember and honour the supreme sacrifice of other Norwegians who made the country what it is today. To honour those people, people gather in groups at memorials and cemeteries to join wreath-laying ceremonies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Children's Day in Norway Norway celebrates Constitution Day and Children's Day on the same day, May 17th. Several celebrations in the country are focused on the country's young population. Several schools and colleges organise marching bands, baton twirlers, and parade events. Many people dress in bunad (traditional clothing) or wave the red, navy blue, and white flag,.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!