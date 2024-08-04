Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the Men’s Rings Finals at Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today celebrates the Men's Rings finals that will take place at 18:30 pm at Bercy Arena

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published4 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the Men's Rings Finals at Paris Olympics 2024
Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the Men’s Rings Finals at Paris Olympics 2024 (Google)

Google Doodle Today celebrates the final round of Men's Rings event at the Paris Olympics 2024. While the teach giant's animated doodle features a bird who gets stuck in the rings after trying to show its skills, the athletes feat remains to be seen as the event is scheduled to take place at 18:30pm today, at the Bercy Arena, in Paris.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 9

The tech giant also sent out a message accompanying the doodle, to celebrate the event. “Who needs wings, when you have rings,” it said, along with the Google doodle.

Paris Olympics Day 9

With the 33rd version of the summer games in full swing, today, i.e, August 4 marks the ninth day of the Paris Olympics 2024. According to the Olympics news site, a total of 20 gold medal events are scheduled to take place today.

Also Read | Paris Olympics-The Daily Rundown

Final rounds of events such as Men's Athletics 100m, Men's golf, Men's Singles in tennis, will take place today. There will also be a new men's singles Olympic champion in table tennis at 2:30 pm in the afternoon, with either Fan Zhendong or Truls Möregårdh set to take the gold.

Manu Bhaker misses historic third

August 3 marked a setback for India as Manu Bhaker narrowly missed her third medal in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, and finished fourth with 28 points. She lost the bronze to Veronika Major, Hungary's star shooter.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured gold, Camille Jedrzejewski of France won silver while Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place. Yang and Jedrzejewski were tied on 37 points, forcing a shoot-off in which the Korean prevailed 4-1 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari concedes defeat in women’s archery quarterfinals

The ace shooter previously secured two medals: one in the women's individual 10m air pistol event and another alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle Today: Celebrating the Men’s Rings Finals at Paris Olympics 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue