Google Doodle Today celebrates the final round of Men's Rings event at the Paris Olympics 2024. While the teach giant's animated doodle features a bird who gets stuck in the rings after trying to show its skills, the athletes feat remains to be seen as the event is scheduled to take place at 18:30pm today, at the Bercy Arena, in Paris.

Paris Olympics Day 9 With the 33rd version of the summer games in full swing, today, i.e, August 4 marks the ninth day of the Paris Olympics 2024. According to the Olympics news site, a total of 20 gold medal events are scheduled to take place today.

Final rounds of events such as Men's Athletics 100m, Men's golf, Men's Singles in tennis, will take place today. There will also be a new men's singles Olympic champion in table tennis at 2:30 pm in the afternoon, with either Fan Zhendong or Truls Möregårdh set to take the gold.

Manu Bhaker misses historic third August 3 marked a setback for India as Manu Bhaker narrowly missed her third medal in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, and finished fourth with 28 points. She lost the bronze to Veronika Major, Hungary's star shooter.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured gold, Camille Jedrzejewski of France won silver while Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place. Yang and Jedrzejewski were tied on 37 points, forcing a shoot-off in which the Korean prevailed 4-1 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

The ace shooter previously secured two medals: one in the women's individual 10m air pistol event and another alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.