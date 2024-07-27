Google Doodle today: The 2024 Paris Summer Games officially started yesterday. Today, i.e July 27, Google is celebrating the skateboarding events that are scheduled at the Place de La Concorde. Google celebrates the event with an animated doodle that features a group of chickens skateboarding atop a roof of a house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Google doodle today marks the skateboarding events for men. It has two rounds–men's street prelims scheduled in the afternoon, with the final round set for the evening. Skateboarding is one of the four new sports, along with breaking, surfing, and sports climbing–that has been added with the 28 traditional Olympic sports.

Athletes from more than 200 countries, would be gathering at the French capital for competing in 329 events, across 32 sports disciplines, for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Games began on July 26, and are scheduled to end on August 11. The year 2024 marks the 33rd edition of this quadrennial spectacle.

Indians to Compete in 2024 Paris Summer Games Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Sandeep Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Anjum Moudgil, Arjun Cheema, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu, Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Shreyasi Singh, Maheshwari Chauhan

Athletics: Akshdeep Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary, Ram Baboo, Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar, Muhammed Anas/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Amoj Jacob/Santhosh Tamilarasan/Rajesh Ramesh, Jyothika Sri Dandi/ Subha Venkatesan/ Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR, Kiran Pahal, Jyothi Yarraji, Sarvesh Kushare, Annu Rani, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveel Chithravel, Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita Dhyani

Wrestling: Antim Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Kishore Jena, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika Hooda, Nisha Dahiya, Aman Sehrawat

Boxing: Nishant Dev, Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria,

Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Bhajan Kaur, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla

Table tennis: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji

Rowing: Balraj Panwar

Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto,

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu

Judo: Tulika Maan

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu

