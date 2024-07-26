Google Doodle today: Celebrating the start of 2024 Paris Summer Games; here’s all you need to know

Google Doodle today: Google on July 26 is celebrating the start of the 2024 Paris Summer Games with an animated Doodle. As per the information provided by Google Doodle, for the first time ever, the City of Light kicks off the ceremony not in a stadium, but with thousands of athletes floating down the Seine. The doodle also shows animated characters floating in the Seine.
Today, the event kicks off with a day packed with celebrations, featuring a speech from the leader of the host nation. Following a parade showcasing athletes from the participating countries, the cauldron will be lit.
The French capital will be hosting athletes from more than 200 countries competing in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines. The Games are slated to kick off today and end on August 11, marking the 33rd edition of this quadrennial spectacle. This year's Summer Olympics will introduce four new sports events in addition to the 28 traditional Olympic sports - breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.
Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Sandeep Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Anjum Moudgil, Arjun Cheema, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu, Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Shreyasi Singh, Maheshwari Chauhan
Athletics: Akshdeep Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary, Ram Baboo, Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar, Muhammed Anas/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Amoj Jacob/Santhosh Tamilarasan/Rajesh Ramesh, Jyothika Sri Dandi/ Subha Venkatesan/ Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR, Kiran Pahal, Jyothi Yarraji, Sarvesh Kushare, Annu Rani, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveel Chithravel, Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita Dhyani
Wrestling: Antim Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Kishore Jena, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika Hooda, Nisha Dahiya, Aman Sehrawat
Boxing: Nishant Dev, Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria,
Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Bhajan Kaur, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat
Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan
Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla
Table tennis: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji
Rowing: Balraj Panwar
Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto,
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu
Judo: Tulika Maan
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu
