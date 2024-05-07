Google Doodle Today: Elections in one of the world's biggest democracies have got Google's attention as the globally popular search engine has dedicated the May 7th doodle to the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 set to begin on Tuesday.

View Full Image Google Doodle Today: Google dedicated May 7 doodle to the third phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024

Today's Google Doodle on the third phase of voting in General Elections will be visible only to people living in India. The addition of an inked finger icon on the logo was also done in the earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 held on April 19 and April 26.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3

A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls in the third phase of general elections on Tuesday. These 93 Lok Sabha seats are located in eleven states and Union Territories. All eyes will be on key contestants like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, etc.

The third phase will mark elections to more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country. Voting in all the said constituencies will begin at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

People from Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, etc will cast their votes today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Whereas, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting the election from Vidisha, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna (MP) and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting elections from the Baramati seat in Maharashtra.

Nearly 17.24 crore voters are eligible to vote in the third phase of the election. There has been a decline in voter turnout during the previous two Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting phase. Severe heatwave is likely to pose challenges in conducting polls and for voters as well.

