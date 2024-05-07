Google Doodle Today: Celebration of India's festival of democracy as Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 kicks off
Google Doodle Today: The third phase of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin in India on Tuesday morning
Google Doodle Today: Elections in one of the world's biggest democracies have got Google's attention as the globally popular search engine has dedicated the May 7th doodle to the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 set to begin on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message