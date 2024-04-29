Google Doodle today: Celebration of Tari Rangkuk Alu; all you need to know about the Indonesian bamboo dance
Google Doodle today: To celebrate the rich culture of Indonesia, Google dedicated today's Doodle to Tari Rangkuk Alu, a dance style that originates from the traditional Rangkuk Alu game in Manggarai, Indonesia. The speciality of the dance form is the use of bamboo sticks to form a moving grid for dancers.