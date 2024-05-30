Google Doodle celebrates Croatia Statehood Day 2024; all you need to know
Google Doodle Today: Croatia celebrates its 33rd Statehood Day today. The Google Doodle showcases the national flag. On this day, citizens gather for outdoor events and military parades in Zagreb.
Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on May 30 commemorates Croatia’s Statehood Day. This date marks the establishment of Croatia's first democratically elected parliament in 1990, paving the way for the country's independence. The Google Doodle for May 30 features Croatia’s red, white, and blue tricolor flag waving with "Google" creatively incorporated into it.