Google Doodle celebrates Croatia Statehood Day 2024; all you need to know

Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on May 30 commemorates Croatia’s Statehood Day. This date marks the establishment of Croatia's first democratically elected parliament in 1990, paving the way for the country's independence. The Google Doodle for May 30 features Croatia’s red, white, and blue tricolor flag waving with "Google" creatively incorporated into it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Croatia celebrates its 33rd Statehood Day, the President, Prime Minister, and local dignitaries deliver speeches to pay tribute to the nation's history and express optimism for its future.

In addition, government officials conduct wreath-laying and candle-lighting ceremonies at various landmarks and monuments to honor those who fought in the Croatian War of Independence and for the nation's freedom. Locally this day is called as Dan državnosti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How is this day celebrated among citizens? As stated by Google Doodle, Families and friends often celebrate at outdoor events while some also visit the historic Jelačić Square in Zagreb, the country's capital, to see soldiers marching along with drummers in a military parade.

