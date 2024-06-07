Google Doodle celebrates EU elections 2024 in Ireland, Czechia, Estonia

Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle is celebrating Europeans Union elections 2024 as voting to be held in Ireland, Czechia and Estonia today. The EU citizens will vote on June 6-9 to choose the 720 members of the next European Parliament, who will serve for five years.

All about European Union Elections

A total of 27 countries of the European Union will join the European elections which began yesterday i.e. on June 6. Though most of the EU countries will be voting on June 9, but the Netherlands will cast its vote on June 6, Ireland and the Czech Republic on June 7 and Malta, Slovakia and Latvia on June 8. EU elections 2024 year marks the 10th parliamentary election since the first polls in 1979, and the first after Brexit.

In 2019, Europeans elected 751 lawmakers, however, after the United Kingdom exited the EU in 2020, the count of MEPs decreased to 705, as some of the 73 seats formerly occupied by British MEPs were reassigned to other member states, as per Associated Press report.

One of the biggest questions is whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will remain in charge as the public face of the EU. The European Parliament is currently been governed by a three-group majority of the centre-right European People's Party, centre-left Socialists and Democrats and liberals of Renew Europe.

Speaking on the minimum age to vote, In certain countries, individuals under the age of 18 are granted the right to vote during elections. For instance, Belgium enacted a law in 2022 that reduced the minimum voting age to 16. Similarly, countries like Germany, Malta, and Austria have also extended voting rights to 16-year-olds. In Greece, the minimum voting age stands at 17.

On voter turnout, in 2019, a 50.7 percent voter turnout was witnessed which was eight points higher than in 2014 after steadily falling since 1979, when it reached 62 percent.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

