Google Doodle celebrates EU elections 2024 in Ireland, Czechia, Estonia
Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle is celebrating Europeans Union elections 2024 as voting to be held in Ireland, Czechia and Estonia today. The EU citizens will vote on June 6-9 to choose the 720 members of the next European Parliament, who will serve for five years.