Google Doodle Today: Happy Grundlovsdag! All you need to know about Denmark Constitution Day
Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle celebrates Denmark's Constitution Day on June 5. Many people celebrate the day by joining lively concerts, spirited rallies, and other festive events to show their pride
Google Doodle Today: On Wednesday, Google celebrated Denmark Constitution Day by changing its search engine logo to a waving Danish flag. Denmark celebrates its Constitution Day on June 5, a public holiday in the country. Denmark Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the Constitution of Denmark and its four revisions on June 5th. On this day in 1849, the original constitution was passed, marking the beginning of a new national era and identity.