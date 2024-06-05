Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle celebrates Denmark's Constitution Day on June 5. Many people celebrate the day by joining lively concerts, spirited rallies, and other festive events to show their pride

About Denmark Constitution Day Google Doodle's artwork, which took the place of Google's original search engine, is the the red and white Danish flag (Dannebrog) flies high across the country. The day is celebrated in the form of extravagant parades, lively concerts, spirited rallies, etc. Many people celebrate the day by joining lively concerts, spirited rallies, and other festive events to show their pride. Friends and families gather in public parks for picnics and barbecues, enjoying hotdogs, open-faced sandwiches, and more!

According to denmark.dk, there are representatives of 16 parties in the Danish parliament, and since 1909 no party has had enough representatives to rule entirely on its own.

The framework for Danish democracy is based on the structure provided by the Danish Constitution of 1849, making it one of the oldest constitutions in the world. This Grundlov, or basic law, is a set of fundamental principles and rules for society that other laws must comply with. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

