Google Doodle today: Honouring all the male parents out there, know why Fathers day is celebrated in Germany on May 9
Google Doodle today: Honouring all the male parents out there, know why Fathers day is celebrated in Germany on May 9

Livemint

Google Doodle Today: As Germany celebrates Father's Day on May 9 every year, today's Google Doodle is dedicated to the sacrifices and hardwork of all the fathers for their children

Google Doodle today: Google has dedicated May 9's logo to all the fathers Premium
Google Doodle today: Google has dedicated May 9's logo to all the fathers

Google Doodle Today: The May 9th edition of Google Doodle celebrates the spirit of male parenthood as Germany celebrates Father's Day today. The day is celebrated on Ascension Day and is a public holiday in the country. 

Ascension Day holds a religious significance among Christians as it is the 40th day of Easter and commemorates the ascension of Jesus into heaven 39 days after his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

(Refresh for updates)

Published: 09 May 2024, 06:31 AM IST
