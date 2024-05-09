Google Doodle Today: The May 9th edition of Google Doodle celebrates the spirit of male parenthood as Germany celebrates Father's Day today. The day is celebrated on Ascension Day and is a public holiday in the country.

Ascension Day holds a religious significance among Christians as it is the 40th day of Easter and commemorates the ascension of Jesus into heaven 39 days after his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

