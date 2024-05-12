Google Doodle Today: Honouring moms around the world, Happy Mother's Day!

Google Doodle Today: To honour the sacrifice and immense love of mother, Google has dedicated May 12 doodle to all the super moms on the occasion of Mother's Day

Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle reflects pure bond between a mother and her child. Google search engine icon has been changed as a part of the worldwide celebration of Mother's Day on May 12. The day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greeks and Romans traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

