Business News/ News / Trends/  Google Doodle Today: Honouring moms around the world, Happy Mother's Day!

Google Doodle Today: Honouring moms around the world, Happy Mother's Day!

Livemint

Google Doodle Today: To honour the sacrifice and immense love of mother, Google has dedicated May 12 doodle to all the super moms on the occasion of Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May.

Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle reflects pure bond between a mother and her child. Google search engine icon has been changed as a part of the worldwide celebration of Mother's Day on May 12. The day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May.

The historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greeks and Romans traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England.

(More to come)

