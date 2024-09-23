Google Doodle Today: Honouring Oskar Picht, a German inventor behind the first braille typewriter

Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle celebrates Oskar Picht, a German inventor behind the first typewriter for the blind.  

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Google Doodle Today
Google Doodle Today

Google Doodle Today honours Oskar Picht, the German inventor behind the first braille typewriter. The remarkable invention brought inclusivity to blind people, enabling them to type faster and more accurately.

Google Doodle Today

The latest edition of Google's improvised search engine icon features a bronze typewriter engraved in braille on a bronze slab. Additionally, viewers can find icons of stationary items and tools like screw driver, etc.

About Google Doodle Today

The unique doodle was created by Kiel-based artist Ute Dietz. The main inspiration behind the key elements in the doodle was inspired from the achievement and artwork of Oskar Picht. To provide an equitable, legible and interesting tactile Google Doodle experience for blind people, the artwork is available for visitors in Munich. The artwork, has been permanently installed at the first Accessibility Discover Center in the Google Munich offices.

Who is Oskar Picht, inventor of braille typewriter?

Oskar Picht was a German teacher and inventor who found immense interest in blind teaching. Born in Germany's Hamburg in 1871, Picht became a teacher immediately after schooling. After a few years, he realised his increased interest in blind education. As a result, he attended the State Institute for the Blind in Berlin-Steglitz for two years to learn more about the field.

Picht developed his first braille writer in 1899 and also received a patent for it in 1901. To make the typewriter more useful for the blind and improve its accessibility, Picht continued to make improvements and modifications for decades. His thirty years of hard work and determination yielded fruitful results when he received another patent for braille typewriter in 1931. 

How was the new typewriter different from the old one?

The upgraded machine, which was patented in 1931, had six keys with different combinations of depressed dots that could also indent a sheet of paper. The modification made it more easier for blind people to type easily. 

In addition to the invention of the typewriter, Picht remained an avid supporter of blind education. He has also served as the director for the Blind Institution in Bromberg (1910-1912) and his alma mater (1920-1933). His other significant work in the field of blind education includes the first-ever radio lecture about the blind. He also spent his life working to ensure blind people had access to quality education, state-of-the-art technology, and equal opportunity.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGoogle Doodle Today: Honouring Oskar Picht, a German inventor behind the first braille typewriter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.000.00
      Chennai
      75,951.000.00
      Delhi
      76,103.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.