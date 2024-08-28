Google Doodle Today honours Paralympic Games 2024 beginning in Paris on 28 August

Paralympics Games Paris 2024 28 August 2024 – 8 September 2024

Published28 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Google Doodle Today celebrates the inauguration of Para Olympics in Paris,
Google Doodle Today celebrates the inauguration of Para Olympics in Paris,

Google Doodle Today: The Paralympics 2024 games will begin in Paris on Wednesday, August 28. To celebrate the beginning of one of the biggest sports events for Para athletes worldwide, Google has changed its search engine logo by featuring the same fun characters of animated birds, which also appeared in previous editions of Google Doodle of Paris Olympics 2024

(More to come)

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
