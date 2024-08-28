Google Doodle Today: The Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin today with the inaugural ceremony set to take place for the first time outside a stadium. Google celebrated the game by featuring animated birds on its search engine logo

Google Doodle Today: The Paralympics 2024 games will begin in Paris on Wednesday, 28 August. To celebrate the beginning of one of the biggest sports events for Para athletes worldwide, Google has changed its search engine logo to feature the same fun animated birds that appeared in previous editions of Google Doodle related to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Google Doodle Today on Paralympics 2024 Google search engine users will see a catchy GIF instead of the search engine icon on the home page. Today's Google Doodle on Paris Paralympics 2024 will be visible to users from across the world.

Paris Paralympics 2024 The Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin on 28 August and will conclude on 8 September. More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will participate in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony. For the first time in the Olympics' history, the Paris Paralympics inaugural ceremony will be held outside a stadium on Wednesday.

Those Indian athletes who have their competitions on Thursday, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations.

"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations, Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) -- who is also defending his gold -- and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the Opening ceremony.