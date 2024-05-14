Google Doodle Today: Happy Independence Day Israel! Check details here

Google Doodle celebrated Israel’s Independence Day, marking the reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1948 by David Ben Gurion.

Google Doodle celebrated Israel’s Independence Day on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The description stated, “On this day in 1948, David Ben Gurion read Israel’s Declaration of Independence to a crowd in Tel Aviv."

Moreover, the holiday, also known as Yom Ha’atzmaut, always falls on the 5th day of the Hebrew month Iyar, but it may be moved a day or two so the holiday doesn’t fall on the Sabbath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is a tradition in Israel where celebrations commence at sunset, particularly in Jerusalem.

During these celebrations, government officials deliver speeches, and a ceremony is held where 12 torches symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel are lit.

Additionally, the blue and white Israeli flag, depicted in today's Doodle, is hoisted to the top of a flagpole and is visible waving across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

