Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the beginning of Iceland Presidential Elections 2024
Google Doodle Today: Iceland's presidential election 2024 will have 12 candidates, with surveys showing top three candidates in close competition. Former prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir leads in one poll, ties in another with equality advocate Halla Tomasdottir.
Google Doodle Today: Google launched a customised search engine logo today to mark the Presidential election process in Iceland on Saturday, June 1. In today's Google Doodle, a ballot box with Iceland's national flag on it can be seen.