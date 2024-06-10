Google Doodle celebrates Portugal National Day 2024, all you need to know about its rich culture and history

Google Doodle Today: Portugal Day is celebrated every year on June 10 to honour the rich culture and history of the nation. People celebrate this day with giant gatherings, public programmes, and different events in multiple cities

Google Doodle Today: Every year Portugal day is celebrated on this day.

Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on June 10, is celebrating Portugal Day, aka Dia de Portugal, aka, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas in Portuguese. The day is celebrated to cherish the nation's culture and history. Today's version of the search engine logo is visible only to those living in Portugal and shows a man enjoying surfing with Portugal's national flag.

About Portugal National Day 2024

Portugal's national holiday remembers the legendary poet Luis de Camões. His poem Os Lusíadas (The Lusiads), written in 1572, is considered Portugal's national epic. The poem celebrates the country's culture and its discoveries and explorations.

Portugal's national epic, The Lusiads's India connection

The work also mentions Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama's discovery of a sea route to India. The ten cantos of the poem are in ottava rima and total 1,102 stanzas. 

How is Portugal National Day 2024 celebrated?

Every year, people in the country celebrate their shared culture and history on this day. Unlike other nations, Portugal's celebration of this day is not limited to its capital city, but the central location of the celebration varies every year. The president chooses a city to hold the official festivities. This year, festivities will be held in Pedrógão Grande, Figueiró dos Vinhos, Castanheira de Pera, Leiria, and Coimbra. 

These cities will witness grand celebrations along with speeches from government officials and a grand parade of marching bands and military personnel. Portugal is officially known as the Portuguese Republic and is located on the western most point in continental Europe. Its mainland west and south border with the North Atlantic Ocean, and in the north and east, the Portugal-Spain border constitutes the longest uninterrupted border-line in the European Union.

