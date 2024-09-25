Google Doodle Today: Attention to all the popcorn lovers out there, as all of them can get a chance to play an interactive game dedicated to popcorn with players across the world, but don't get popped!

Google Doodle Today: To celebrate popcorn, the fun food item which is an irreplaceable companion to our movie outings, Google has introduced a fun interactive game which we can play against competitors across the world. Google's search engine logo also features an image of the popcorn game.

Apart from enjoying popcorn in theatres, it is also a good companion while binge-watching at home. Many also love the snack while they are on an outing with friends.

About Popcorn Game on Google Doodle today The game involves multiple players, and users can find competitors from across the world. The participation of the highest number of players in a match at the same time also makes the game a kind of doodle. Users can enjoy the popcorn game solo or bring their own brigade.

Google Doodle Today: Different phases of the interactive game

How to play the Google Doodle popcorn game -It is not difficult for users to start the game. Open your Google Chrome browser and click on the Google Doodle celebrating popcorn.

-Once you click on the doodle, you will get a brief introduction about the game and how to play it. The main aim is to not get popped and cross multiple levels

-Start playing the game with competitors across the world.

-Select solo mode if you are playing alone. Those playing with their friends can select ‘squad mode’.

About Google Doodle Today Today's Google Doodle celebrates the moment when the largest popcorn machine ever-created was awarded a world record in Thailand in 2020.