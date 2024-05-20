Google Doodle Today: Google has improvised its logo to encourage larger voter participation in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and celebrate India's festival of democracy on May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live Updates Google Doodle on May 20 marks a small addition of a logo on an index finger marked with an ink symbol. In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, people from 49 seats across 8 states will cast their votes today. Voting has been concluded in 379 constituencies in the previous four phases of general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections phase 5 According to the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout for the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has reached 66.95%. Key electoral battles today include Amethi: Smriti Irani, Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP), Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP). In Bihar, it is Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD), Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (LJP). In Maharashtra, key battles that would be watched by political pundits are in Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP), Mumbai North Central: Ujjwal Nikam (Independent), etc.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin at 7 am today. After voting in 379 Lok Sabha seats during the last four phases, 49 seats across 8 states will go to the polls today, Monday, May 20. Voters from fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, thirteen in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, and five each in Bihar and Odisha will cast their ballots. Additionally, three seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also vote today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

