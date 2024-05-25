Google Doodle on Saturday commemorated the sixth phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 set to take place in nearly 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akin to the last five phases of Lok Sabha polls, Google Doodle resorted to the iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink to celebrate the festival of democracy. The indelible ink is a symbol of the democratic process in India.

If a Google user clicks on the Doodle, they are directed to search results that give the latest updates on the 18th general elections in India.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 6 Around 11.13 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting will be held in nearly 1.14 lakh polling stations across the 58 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. This includes 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 third gender electors.

There are over 8.93 lakh registered voters aged 85 and above, 23,659 voters aged over 100, and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes, the commission stated.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections will begin on Saturday morning in nearly 58 seats across six states and two Union territories (UT). All the Lok Sabha constituencies, along with ten seats in Haryana, will go to polls today.

In addition to Delhi and Haryana, fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight seats in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls today.

Additionally, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going to the polls alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

