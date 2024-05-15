Google Doodle Today: Pão de Queijo is a popular breakfast dish in Brazil. It is a kind of bread filled with cheese and is a staple snack in the country

Google Doodle Today: One of the most staple breakfast snacks in Brazil, Pão de Queijo, was featured as a Google Doodle on May 15, 2024. The Brazilian cheese bun is a popular snack and can be found in every shop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides its cheesy taste, the Brazilian snack holds immense cultural and historical significance. Its origin can be traced to the 17th century, when local communities used to collect the by-products of cassava plants while processing them. Local people turned the grainy tapioca flour produced while processing cassava plants into a dough, rolled it into small balls, and baked it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Doodle Today: Countries where the doodle is visible The Google Doodle of Pão De Queijo is visible to users in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. Others who wish to enjoy the animation can check the official link of Google Doodle

About Pão de Queijo The discovery of Pão de Queijo in Brazil during the seventeenth century resulted from the unavailability of wheat in the region. To meet their nutritional demand, people began using starch derived from the cassava tubes to create bread. According to Wikipedia, the method was shown to them by Tupiniquin indigenous groups. Later, the recipe was modified with the addition of grated hard cheese during the nineteenth century.

Pão de Queijo: Main ingredient Brazilian snack's main ingredients are sweet (or sour) cassava flour, oil, eggs, milk, salt, cheese (Minas, Canastra, Parmesan), and water. People can also use small amounts of margarine or butter.

People can switch to different types of cheese based on this ingredient's availability. The most commonly used cheese for preparing Pão de Queijo is mozzarella, parmesan, and minas or canasta cheese. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!