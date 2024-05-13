Google doodle celebrates Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Google Doodle celebrates India's festival of democracy as fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins. Voting will be held across 9 States and one Union Territory.
Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on May 13 is celebrating India's festival of democracy with index finger marked with ink symbol as the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins today. Voting for the fourth phase has commenced in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory. Additionally, all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha will also undergo polling today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray during the phase 4 polls.