Google doodle celebrates Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on May 13 is celebrating India's festival of democracy with index finger marked with ink symbol as the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins today. Voting for the fourth phase has commenced in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory. Additionally, all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha will also undergo polling today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray during the phase 4 polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Live Updates Today's Google Doodle on the fourth phase of voting in General Elections will be visible only to people living in India. Earlier, Google Doodle also celebrated with the inked finger icon logo in the earlier phases which were held on April 19, April 26 and 7 May.

Out of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, Andhra Pradesh has 25, Telangana has 17, Uttar Pradesh has 13, Maharashtra has 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each have eight, Bihar has five, Jharkhand and Odisha each have four, and Jammu and Kashmir has one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the key candidates, leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila will be looking for the electoral success.

Baharampur, Hyderabad, Krishnanagar, Begusarai, Munger, Srinagar, Asansol, Kannauj, Kadapa and Khunti are some of the prominent Lok Sabha seats which will witness polling today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out to vote and strengthen the democracy as voting for phase 4 begins {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!," PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

