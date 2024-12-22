Google has introduced an interactive game on its search engine to explore the moon's phases. Users can access the game by clicking on a special moon-themed icon, where they can pair different moon phases and potentially win prizes. The Doodle is available in over twenty countries.

Google Doodle Today: The Google search engine has launched a new interactive game for its users to test their knowledge of the different cycles of Earth's moon. Today's game is part of Google Doodle's latest edition, dedicated to December's final Half-Moon.

Where to play Google Doodle's game on Half-Moon? People can open the Google Search engine on any device, be it mobile or computer. Soon after opening the search engine, they can see an improvised Google icon featuring image of a moon. Start the fun game after clicking on that image.

How to play the Google Doodle game? The game is based on different phases of moon and tests your knowledge of different phases of lunar cycle. For more information, you are required to carefully read the introduction before starting the game.

Google Doodle Today

Later, participants are required to pair different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Successful pairing will enable participants to win additional points. Users have to cross three levels to win the game. The Google Doodle has also hinted that winners may also be rewarded with a gift.

The Google Doodle will be visible in more than twenty countries across the world today, including India, America, Pakistan, UK, etc. Google users can also download Doodle Half Moon Rises wallpaper on from the website.