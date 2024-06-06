Google Doodle Today: In the EU Elections 2024 set to begin today, Thursday, June 6, 27 countries will vote to elect the next European Union parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 373 million people of the member nations will participate in the EU elections which will be held from June 6 to June 9.

About Google Doodle on EU elections On June 6, the EU Elections 2024 Google Doodle will be visible to people living in the Netherlands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All about European Union Elections A total of 27 countries of the European Union will join the European elections set to begin today. Nearly 270 million people will cast their vote to election 720 lawmakers to the European Parliament for the next five years on June 6-9 and are expected to deliver a shift to the right.

What is the European Parliament? European Parliament (EP) is not limited to a single country but includes representatives elected by the member countries of European Union, which is a politician and economic union f 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe.

European Parliament's primary function is to negotiate EU laws with the member state governments, represented by the European Council.The EP also approves the EU budget and votes on international agreements and enlargements of the bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can the European Parliament make laws? The European Parliament doesn't hold the power to propose laws, unlike other national parliaments. But the EP can negotiate the laws proposed by the executive European Commission.

About the present European Parliament The European Parliament, which has been governed by a three-group majority of the centre-right European People's Party, centre-left Socialists and Democrats and liberals of Renew Europe.

Who is eligible to vote for European Union Elections 2024? According to a Reuters report, in 21 countries out of total member nations, people aged 18 and above can vote. Whereas, in Belgium, Germany, Austria and Malta, the minimum voting age is 16. People who turn 17 in Greece are eligible for voting in EU elections 2024. In Hungary married individuals can vote regardless of age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EU citizens can also vote in their country of origin and from abroad. Voting is permitted from abroad in all member states except in Czechia, Ireland, Malta and Slovakia.

